WATCH NOW ON GMM: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show right now. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. We have live shots showing what the moon looks like from South Mississippi and across the world right now on Good Morning Mississippi. Click HERE to watch GMM live now.

Construction cones on I-10 in Jackson County will stay up longer than expected. Jonathan Brannan is live on GMM with an update on the I-10 widening project underway now.

  • Major traffic delays on I-10 westbound in Hancock Co.

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:41 AM EST2018-01-31 14:41:24 GMT
    MDOT just sent out a traffic alert advising drivers to expect major delays on I-10 if you're heading toward Louisiana.

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-31 12:56:47 GMT
    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  • Trump warns of immigration peril, touts economy in address

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:14 GMT
    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

