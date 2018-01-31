WATCH NOW ON GMM: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show right now. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. We have live shots showing what the moon looks like from South Mississippi and across the world right now on Good Morning Mississippi. Click HERE to watch GMM live now.

Construction cones on I-10 in Jackson County will stay up longer than expected. Jonathan Brannan is live on GMM with an update on the I-10 widening project underway now.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.