Man travels through South MS pulling Trump Unity Bridge float - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man travels through South MS pulling Trump Unity Bridge float

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
The Trump Unity Bridge stopped in Ocean Springs Tuesday night, just hours before the president's State of the Union address. (Source: WLOX) The Trump Unity Bridge stopped in Ocean Springs Tuesday night, just hours before the president's State of the Union address. (Source: WLOX)
Rob Cortis, the man who built the Trump Unity Bridge, is driving the float across the country to help promote the president and his policies. (Source: WLOX) Rob Cortis, the man who built the Trump Unity Bridge, is driving the float across the country to help promote the president and his policies. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Rob Cortis has traveled over 100,000 miles throughout America, pulling a float he built called the Trump Unity Bridge. Cortis said he used it to help during the presidential campaign and now, he's using it to help promote President Trump's agenda.

Just hours before the president's State of the Union address Tuesday, the Michigan native rolled through South Mississippi, spreading the commander-in-chief's agenda. 

"In 2000, my father passed away and he gave me a gold bracelet," said Cortis. "I lost it in Las Vegas on the poolside. A gentleman called me and asked me to describe it to him. It was Donald Trump."

He said Trump himself returned the sentimental piece of jewelry to him. Since then, the president has had a loyal supporter.

On the Trump Unity Bridge, Cortis has placed signs he said he's picked up across the country, all with messages that echo President Trump's views, like "Unite America First" and "Secure America's Borders." 

"These are the messages that came from people just like you," said Cortis. "Pick a message on there and let's get it done. Actually, right now it's a better place cause we're communicating."

With American flags, bright lights and blaring patriotic music, the float is hard to miss and attracts a crowd where it goes.

"We were on our way home from Ocean Springs. We saw these guys pass us so we turned around and started following them," said Patricia Wiggins. "We back Mr. Trump 100%. He is our president."

In addition to the president's supporters, the Trump Unity Bridge also attracts those who are against him. The float's stop in Ocean Springs was no different, with a small group of protesters arriving shortly after the bold display.

"This is what Ocean Springs is going to attract as long as they continue to fly the Mississippi State flag here," said protester TNathan Fairley. "He's promoting white supremacy, hate. We've heard Trump's campaign. We've heard him campaign against immigrants. We've heard him campaign against healthcare." 

After leaving South Mississippi, Cortis was headed to New Orleans to take part in a Mardi Gras parade. He said he hopes revelers there will understand that the float is a vessel made to bring people together, not spread them apart.

The Trump Unity bridge does take donations to continue running. You can make donations online by clicking HERE

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 
 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly