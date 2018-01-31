Man travels through South MS pulling Trump Unity Bridge float

Rob Cortis, the man who built the Trump Unity Bridge, is driving the float across the country to help promote the president and his policies. (Source: WLOX)

Rob Cortis has traveled over 100,000 miles throughout America, pulling a float he built called the Trump Unity Bridge. Cortis said he used it to help during the presidential campaign and now, he's using it to help promote President Trump's agenda.

Just hours before the president's State of the Union address Tuesday, the Michigan native rolled through South Mississippi, spreading the commander-in-chief's agenda.

"In 2000, my father passed away and he gave me a gold bracelet," said Cortis. "I lost it in Las Vegas on the poolside. A gentleman called me and asked me to describe it to him. It was Donald Trump."

He said Trump himself returned the sentimental piece of jewelry to him. Since then, the president has had a loyal supporter.

On the Trump Unity Bridge, Cortis has placed signs he said he's picked up across the country, all with messages that echo President Trump's views, like "Unite America First" and "Secure America's Borders."

"These are the messages that came from people just like you," said Cortis. "Pick a message on there and let's get it done. Actually, right now it's a better place cause we're communicating."

With American flags, bright lights and blaring patriotic music, the float is hard to miss and attracts a crowd where it goes.

"We were on our way home from Ocean Springs. We saw these guys pass us so we turned around and started following them," said Patricia Wiggins. "We back Mr. Trump 100%. He is our president."

In addition to the president's supporters, the Trump Unity Bridge also attracts those who are against him. The float's stop in Ocean Springs was no different, with a small group of protesters arriving shortly after the bold display.

"This is what Ocean Springs is going to attract as long as they continue to fly the Mississippi State flag here," said protester TNathan Fairley. "He's promoting white supremacy, hate. We've heard Trump's campaign. We've heard him campaign against immigrants. We've heard him campaign against healthcare."

After leaving South Mississippi, Cortis was headed to New Orleans to take part in a Mardi Gras parade. He said he hopes revelers there will understand that the float is a vessel made to bring people together, not spread them apart.

