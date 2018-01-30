Emotional candlelight vigil honors Gautier shooting victim

According to Gautier police, Guy was shot at College Villa Apartments, just a few yards away from the vacant house where she died.(Source: WLOX News)

The home on Westpark Drive where Taleya Guy died was the spot where a large group of loved ones gathered Monday with balloons and candles to pay their respects. (Source: WLOX News)

Emotions ran high Tuesday night as friends and family gathered in Gautier to mourn the loss of Taleya Guy, a woman shot to death at an apartment complex.

A large crowd gathered at the home on Westpark Drive where Taleya was found dead early Monday morning. The candlelight vigil was a very emotional scene, as the group of Guy's loved ones leaned on each other, crying and sharing memories about the 27-year old.

“Grab our young people and let's teach them what to do," one woman at the vigil. "Somebody grab their hand and show them. We got to show our young people the better way."

Tonight, a candlelight vigil for Taleya Guy. Guy was shot and killed in Gautier overnight. Dozens have turned out to remember the young mother. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/TVc1SFEy40 — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) January 31, 2018

According to Gautier police, Guy was shot at College Villa Apartments, which is just a few yards away from the vacant house where she died. Four women have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in relation to Guy's death.They have been identified as Jasmine Anderson, 26, Phyllis Williams,29, Lamonica Boone, 23, and Tinisha Massey, 23.

Bond for the four women who were arrested and charged has not yet been set. It will be set during their initial court appearance.

