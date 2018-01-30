New go kart racetrack coming soon to Biloxi

The racetrack is scheduled to open during the first week of March. (Photo source: WLOX)

Soon residents and visitors of Biloxi will be able to enjoy a thrilling, new go-kart racetrack.

Finish Line Performance Karting will feature high performing go-karts that can go up to 50 mph on the big track and up to 25 mph on the smaller track.

The building is currently under construction, but once completed will host concessions, a party room, meeting rooms, offices, and restrooms.

As of now, workers are finishing the track beds and plan on putting down asphalt for the tracks and the parking lot by the end of this week if the weather permits. Lighting will also be going in soon.

The racetrack is scheduled to open during the first week of March.

Permits have been issued and race cars have been ordered. The race cars will be delivered in the next few weeks from Italy. They will arrive at the port of Gulfport.

