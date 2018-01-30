Woman attacks physician at Singing River Health System

Officials say Booker was in the process of being discharged when the attack happened. (Photo source: WLOX)

Police charge Karina Booker, 35, with Felony Aggravated Assault after Booker attacked an emergency room physician at Singing River Health System (SRHS) after midnight Monday night.

Officials say Booker was in the process of being discharged when the attack happened.

SRHS's Campus Police force contained the situation and took Booker into custody. The Pascagoula Police Department was called.

The physician sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

Singing River stated, “We are grateful to our own officers and local law enforcement for their support, as well as to the Emergency Room clinical teams and staff that care for our community day and night.”

