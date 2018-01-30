Gautier man pleads guilty to drug charge

Newell admitted to conspiring to possess heroin and intending to distribute it. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday, Jermaine Antonio Newell, 32, of Gautier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin, which is a schedule I controlled substance.

November 15, 2017, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents executed three search warrants at three different locations known to be used by Newell. A press release reported the agents had information that indicated there would be evidence of drug trafficking activities at the properties. Agents say as they executed one of the search warrants in Soso, a Jones County Deputy Sheriff saw Newell drive by the property and begin throwing bags from the van’s window.

The release stated Newell threw a bag containing 951 grams of heroin, various pills, cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and approximately $11,000 in cash. Agents reported Newell was stopped and arrested shortly after he threw the items.

He admitted to conspiring to possess the heroin and intending to distribute it.

Newell will be sentenced April 17, 2018, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.

