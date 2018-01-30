Habitual offender from Lucedale gets 10-year sentence

A Lucedale man charged with a long list of crimes will spend the next decade behind bars.

Malcolm Korey Williams, 27, was sentenced Monday as a habitual offender after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

All charges occurred in May of 2016. Officials say Williams has several prior convictions, including Burglary of a Dwelling and Taking Away a Motor Vehicle from Jackson County, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in George County.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence said, "I hope this ten-year, day-for-day, habitual offender sentence sends a message that those who continue to violate the laws of the State of Mississippi will be held accountable for their actions."

Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey also ordered Williams to pay a total fine of $4,000, plus $300 to the crime victim’s compensation fund, and all court costs.

"I commend the joint effort of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the George County Sheriff's Department in investigating this case," said Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett, who prosecuted the case.

