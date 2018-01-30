Climb CDC culinary students serve a hot lunch to those in need - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Climb CDC culinary students serve a hot lunch to those in need

Climb CDC students looking to make a change in their own lives got a chance to help others Tuesday in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) Climb CDC students looking to make a change in their own lives got a chance to help others Tuesday in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Climb Community Development Center offers students a chance at earning a GED. But what it also does is give these students a chance to connect with the community in a way they may not have before.

The culinary trainees from Climb CDC got to do this Tuesday by volunteering at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi. They cooked a meal for the non-profit and helped serve those in need.

"I’m not used to doing this type of stuff. Helping feed people that I know can’t feed themselves is good," Roderick Green said.

"We come here we serve. It’s community service. I just like it because it’s like giving back to the community that can’t give," Kenisha McClain said.

Climb CDC also reached out to barbers in the area to offer free haircuts to those enjoying their meal.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly