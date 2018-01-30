Two juveniles arrested for Pass Christian auto burglaries

Two juveniles wanted for multiple car burglaries were arrested Friday in Pass Christian. (Photo source: Pass Christian Police Dept.)

Two juveniles wanted for multiple car burglaries were arrested Friday in Pass Christian. Police said the early morning burglaries happened in both the Timber Ridge and East Second Street neighborhoods on Saturday, January 20 and again on Monday, January 22.

Both suspects were taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center, and are awaiting further court action.

If you have any additional information that could help with the investigation, you're asked to call the Pass Christian Police Department at (228) 452-3301 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

