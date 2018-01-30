Police identify woman shot to death at Gautier apartment complex

Gautier police at the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at College Villa Apartments on Ladnier Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

Four women are now charged in connection with a woman's death in Gautier Monday night.

Taleya Guy, 27, was shot just before midnight at College Villa Apartments on Ladnier Road. When officers arrived, they learned Guy was driven to a vacant home on Westpark Drive. An ambulance was called, but Guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they recovered multiple weapons from both crime scenes, and five people were taken in for questioning. Of those five people, four women were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault: Jasmine Anderson, 26; Phyllis Williams, 29; Lamonica Boone, 23; and Tinisha Massey, 23.

Police say the four women arrived at the apartment complex with the victim, and none of them are from Gautier. Bond for all four will be set at a later time during their initial appearance.

The man who was questioned has not been charged with a crime.

