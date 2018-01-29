Moss Point residents react to police chief's resignation

Mayor King says the city needs someone with administrative and law enforcement experience. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point is once again starting the search for a new top cop. Tuesday, city leaders will meet to appoint a search committee. Chief Calvin Hutchins announced his resignation on Friday.

"It's going to take somebody strong baby... and prayer," said Moss Point resident Sheila Taylor.

Chief Hutchins's resignation is effective February 9, 2018. He assumed the role less than a year ago. The new chief will be the city's fourth in just four years.

"They just can't keep somebody in there and that's sad," said David Brown.

Less than a month into 2018 and the city has two unsolved homicides. These cases could fall into the hands of a brand-new chief.

"He's going to have his hands full, whoever the next chief is, like Calvin's leaving out. He's going to have his hands full,” said OJ Otis.

Sheila Taylor agreed, "We know you can't take all the crime out of it, but you can lower it down. It's too much killing going on around here. Mainly, with our young people."

Mayor Mario King said he's ready to move forward with the hiring process. King wants someone who is eager to take on the city's challenges, and so do the residents.

"There's a lot of things that take place in this city. They need to back whoever is in there," said Brown.

Mayor King said the city needs someone with administrative and law enforcement experience. He said they plan to look near and far for the right fit to lead the department.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Applications should be available following that meeting.

