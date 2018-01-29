The fight to name a building on the USM Long Beach campus

A group is working to honor the man who fought to open the USM campus in Long Beach in 1972. (Photo source: WLOX)

Retired USM Professor Louis Elias and a group of former faculty members and employees at USM in Long Beach call themselves Colleagues of Joe Holloway. Dr. Holloway was the Dean of USM at Gulf Park for 20 years. He was instrumental in establishing the campus in 1972.

"They were hectic times with a lot of turmoil with different universities worried about this campus. He stuck with it and raised this campus from infancy to where it is today," said Elias.

The Joe E. Holloway Complex stood on this lot until it was demolished in 2015 after being damaged by Hurricane Katrina. The new Business and Health Building was completed last year. When ground was broken on the new building in 2016, the group, along with coast leaders, asked USM to name it in memory of Dr. Holloway. They feel the university has been unresponsive.

"To this day, for two years now we've been waiting. The building is erected and we're still waiting. It just doesn't seem like it's important to the powers that be," Elias said.

According to Dr. Steve Miller, Vice President of the USM Gulf Park Campus, USM wants to honor Joe Holloway. He said the university is looking at naming opportunities involving a potential donor that would be Beneficial to USM Gulf Coast students.

"I can tell you that we are working with those foundations and a fundraising campaign is underway for naming opportunities both inside and outside the building. It will result in a scholarship endowment of $2 million. Those funds would be set aside for only Gulf Coast students," according to Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller told WLOX News if the building is named for a donor, part of the interior could still be dedicated to Dr. Holloway.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.