Deadline to sign up for Bobby Bradley camp approaching

For the third straight year, professional baseball player Bobby Bradley is putting on a youth camp at his alma mater, Harrison Central.

The camp takes place Saturday, February 10, but the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, January 30.

If you are interested in signing up your child, you can contact Scotty at (228) 233-0619. The program is for children aged 8 to 14.

A third-round draft pick out of Harrison Central in 2014, Bradley enters his fifth season with the Cleveland Indians organization.