Biloxi Police searching for shoplifting suspects

If you've seen these women, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi police need your help identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from Belk's at Edgewater Mall.

Investigators say surveillance pictures show two women inside the store putting on jackets over the ones they wore into the store. They then leave without paying.

Police described both suspects as black women. One stands about 5'8", weighs 260 pounds, and is between 40 and 50 years old. The other woman is about 5'7" and 180 pounds.

If you have any information that might help investigators, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.