New plans in the works for old Harrison County Skate Park

A&A Entertainment wants to turn the building on DeBuys Road into an indoor roller skate park. (Photo source: WLOX)

The old Harrison County Skate Park could soon be home to skaters once again. Officials say the Harrison County Board of Supervisors is moving forward to accept the second highest bid to occupy the building on DeBuys Road.

That proposal, submitted by Shaheed Ali with A&A Entertainment, calls for the building to be used as an indoor roller skate park. County officials have met with Ali to make sure he was still interested in the project. The bid offered to pay $2,000 a month as part of a lease agreement.

The skate park plan is expected to be on the board of supervisors' next agenda. Along with supervisors' approval, the bid would also have to be approved by the Biloxi School District.

The last lease agreement with Coast Athletic Club, owned by Kevin Mattina, was terminated in November of 2017 because supervisors said rent and utilities weren't being paid and property was missing.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.