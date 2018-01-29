Three Long Beach students earn perfect ACT scores

Long Beach High School students Gracie Bush, Mac Dulaney and Alexis LaRosa all earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. (Photo source: Long Beach School District)

Three Long Beach High School students just earned a very rare honor: Each scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

"We are extremely proud of Gracie Bush, Mac Dulaney and Alexis LaRosa on achieving a perfect score of 36 on the ACT," said Long Beach High School Principal Larry Ramsey. "This is a testament to the awesome students they are, the quality of teaching at Long Beach High School and the excellent parents and families we have in the Long Beach community."

Mac Dulaney is the only one of the three who's a senior this year. Gracie Bush and Alexis LaRosa are both juniors.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2017, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.