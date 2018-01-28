Ocean Springs DB changes course, commits to Colorado State - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs DB changes course, commits to Colorado State

Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports) Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

After committing to Louisiana-Lafayette on January 14, only to decommit eight days later, Ocean Springs senior Malcolm Magee has found a new home for his collegiate football future. 

The defensive back announced his commitment to Colorado State on Sunday, saying in a tweet he is "110 percent committed" and is shutting down his recruiting process. 

After participating in the Bernard-Blackwell North/South All-Star Game, Magee began to receive a slew of interest from Division One schools, including ULL, Colorado State, ULM, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Utah State and UMass. 

