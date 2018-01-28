15th annual Lizana Mardi Gras parade sets new record

Dark skies overhead couldn't stop the Lizana parade from rolling for its 15th year.

It was a record-breaking occasion for Lizana with 23 units in this year's parade, according to parade captain Aundrea Ladner.

"This is our biggest year for units, this is our biggest year so far," said Ladner. "The crowd out there has grown also, it seems to be more and more."

This year's grand marshal, Marlin Ladner, was happy to see so many people turn out to support the parade.

"I am really pleased, there are a lot of people and I think they enjoy it and it's a great event," said Ladner.

For all 15 years, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department has been helping with traffic and safety at the parade.

It's something Captain Greg Federico is glad he can be a part of.

"It's phenomenal," Federico said. "I had the privilege of not only working it but being the king three years ago. This community just loves this parade. A phenomenal experience."

Marilyn Smith made her way over from Bay St. Louis because of the atmosphere.

"It's a family parade," Smith said. "It's about kids. The whole family, that's what I enjoy."

Parade co-captain Floyd Babin says it's important to remember how much work each krewe puts into these parades. For that reason, this parade has removed judging from the equation.

"A new rule today, we want everyone to know all of our floats are first place," said Babin. "We don't judge anymore for first place because everybody works hard to pull it off."

All in all, the rain held off and the parade rolled it's way into the Lizana record books.

