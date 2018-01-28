Mardi Gras mimosa brunch helps local youth organization

As the Gulf Coast Big Band played, people enjoyed a fully catered buffet and mimosas at the Mardi Gras and Mimosas Jazz Brunch.



"Everybody does balls, and brunch seemed like a great opportunity. People want to go to an event where they don't necessarily have to dress up, but they can enjoy some good music, have a few drinks, and this offered an opportunity for them to do that," said Tori Bishop, with the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.



The brunch added a little twist to a typical Mardi Gras party. Proceeds from the tickets benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.



"These people are actually having fun but for a great cause," explained Bishop.



The ladies of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association seemed to be having a ton of fun. Arriving in a party bus, their entire group took up three tables.



"I had no idea what to expect, the food is fantastic. I left with three or four plates, I feel embarrassed. But the food is really good, the atmosphere is fine and the coast big band, they just make a party," said Andi Oustalet, a member of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association.



After seeing what a hit the inaugural brunch turned out to be, the event organizers say they couldn't ask for more.



"You know when you're planning a first-year event, you don't know how people are going to respond to it. There are a couple of Mardi Gras brunches, but that's not a big event here on the coast,” added Bishop

The riders say Mardi Gras is a time that should be shared with everyone.



"We want to give back to the community because our event is a community event. If people reach out to us, we're going to reach out to them. So we're going to do what we can to help," said Oustalet.

Members of the carnival association say there is a possibility to include the Boys and Girls Club in future Mardi Gras parades.

