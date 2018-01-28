Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle, commits suicide on I-110

D'Iberville police say a suspect who reportedly fled from officers in Biloxi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday at approximately 5:08 P.M., Biloxi Police responded to a domestic violence call on Hwy. 90 where they were advised the male half was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima, according to Lieutenant Jason King.

Biloxi Officers spotted the suspect vehicle near Hwy. 90 and Chalmers Dr., then tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near I-110.

Police say the suspect failed to stop and traveled north on I-110 at a high rate of speed. As the Nissan Altima traveled north on I-110, it struck a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier, causing it to roll over at the top of the draw bridge.

The Altima was observed stopped in the left lane near the Rodriguez Exit in the D’Iberville city limits.

Police say when they approached the vehicle, officers saw a person inside, dead from what they appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The D’Iberville Police Department and Biloxi Police Department are conducting the investigation with assistance by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Officials note that the driver of the Cavalier was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and ongoing.

Deadly scene on the north end of I-110 in northbound lane. Southbound is open. pic.twitter.com/XSa8QX6Qri — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) January 29, 2018

