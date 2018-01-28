Daniel Keating enters senior season with team-first mentality

With one year remaining in his collegiate career, Gulfport product Daniel Keating looks to battle back from a hand injury and make a lasting impression on Southern Miss baseball.More >>
With one year remaining in his collegiate career, Gulfport product Daniel Keating looks to battle back from a hand injury and make a lasting impression on Southern Miss baseball.More >>
In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.More >>
In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.More >>
During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.More >>
During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.More >>
Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.More >>
Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>