Kids enjoy Mardi Gras fun at Lynn Meadows

On Sunday, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosted a children's Mardi Gras celebration.

There was face painting, karaoke, art activities and games.

Parents said this was a great way to let children enjoy Mardi Gras festivities while having some fun.

"Its our first time actually celebrating Mardi Gras here in Biloxi, and this is our first time too, so its a good time so far," said Zack and Sadarra Burgess.

"There's so many big parades out in the community, and we just like to be able to offer families a special place where they can come and have a good time in the museum," said Cindy Defrances, executive director for Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

The event ended with a children's parade led by the grand marshal, the Pout Pout Fish.

