Shepherd of the Gulf in need of tents for homeless after rough winter

A well known advocate against homelessness is asking for the community to help out those still feeling the effects of this year's rough winter.

"This tent right here is an example. It was completely destroyed," said Lynda Favre, pointing to a damaged tent in the woods.

Old Man Winter's recent visits to south Mississippi caused a lot of problems for people along the coast. In the chilly season, those who don't have anything but a tent to call home face even greater issues.

"You can imagine these little tents like this, they're not used to live in," Favre said. "They're used temporarily, but these people have no other choice, so that heavy sleet and ice was laying on top of these tents to where it just broke these little poles. Snapped them like twigs."

The founder of Shepherd of the Gulf said those unfortunate instances left several homeless people without any shelter. Now her well is running dry at a time when its most needed.

"Right now, I'm down to one," she said. "I have one tent, that's it. One tent! So that's going to go, as soon as I run across somebody that desperately needs it, that has nothing, and that's a lot of people right now, because of this situation."

She's calling on the community to help and hopes people will step up.

She calls the most needed donations the three T's: tents, tarps and transportation.

"In really bad weather, these people can't get anywhere so bus passes would help a great deal," she said.

"It's only January, so we still got some weather to hit, heading our way. We need to do what we can to protect them, because its the human thing to do."

The human thing to do that Favre says can save lives.

"What we're trying to do is make sure they're safe, make sure they're not found dead out here from the weather, from the elements. That's what we're praying for tents, tarps and transportation," she said.

Favre urges others never to go to a camp uninvited as it can be very dangerous.

Those interested in donating can visit the Shepherd of the Gulf website for more donation information and a list of drop off sites.

People can also call (228) 229-8980.

