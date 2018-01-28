Boil water notice for parts of Gulfport

A boil water advisory has been issued for the citizens and businesses in some parts of Gulfport.

The notice affects the area of Teagarden Rd. West to Hancock Ave. and from Victory St. South to Perry Place for a future water main repair.

Those who get their drinking water from this area are asked to boil water vigorously for one minute, then let it cool before consuming.

The Gulfport Water Works Division will alert residents when the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law.

For questions or further information, please contact the Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.

