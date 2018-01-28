Cloudy skies not stopping the Lizana parade

Floats like this one will be seen Sunday during Lizana's 15th annual Mardi Gras parade. (Source: WLOX)

Despite cloudy skies and a chance of rain, the small community of Lizana is celebrating the carnival season in a big way. The community will hold its 15th annual Mardi Gras parade Sunday at 1 p.m.

The parade is hosted each year by the Lizana Carnival Association, and while it may not draw crowds as large as some of the other Coast cities, people say they enjoy attending for the small hometown vibes.

This year, between 20 and 30 units will be featured in the Lizana parade. The event is billed as a family-friendly parade that features everything from floats to vintage cars to golf carts and even horse and buggies.

The parade will begin at Lizana Elementary, heading west on Cable Bridge Road. It'll then swing north on Northrup Cuevas Road and south on Moran Road, back down to Cable Bridge. The parade will end at the elementary school.

If you're headed out for the fun, you may want to bring a light jacket and an umbrella just in case. According to the WLOX First Alert team, there will scattered showers off and on Sunday morning. However, they expect the skies to clear up as the day goes on. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, with a north wind providing a light breeze this afternoon.

Spooky Sunday morning. But, I think the downpours are done with South MS. If there's any rain at all, it'll be light & it'll mainly be in the morning. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/rkYIQ5SEws — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) January 28, 2018

