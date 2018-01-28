Pascagoula man killed in altercation with woman

Haley Turnage, 33 of Moss Point, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Eddie McCoy. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept)

A man is dead after an altercation with a woman in Jackson County Saturday night. It happened at B & B Bunkhouse on Saracennia Road in the Helena community.

Police say when they arrived at the motel, they found Eddie McCoy of Pascagoula with stab wounds to his abdomen. Haley Turnage, 33 of Moss Point, was also there with lacerations to her face and body, as well.

According to authorities, McCoy, 49, was rushed to Singing River Hospital, where he died shortly after having emergency surgery. Turnage reportedly refused medical treatment and was left in the custody of Moss Point Police Department.

She is now charged with manslaughter in the death of McCoy. She is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

