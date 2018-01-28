A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award. The award recognizes A.J.'s 39 years of covering and promoting South Mississippi sports.

In a brief acceptance speech, A.J. thanked players, coaches and fans from across the area, calling the Mississippi Gulf Coast his home.

Our own @AJGiardinaWLOX honored with the Hoopsfest High School Athletic Achievement Award for his 39 years of covering South Mississippi sports.



To call AJ deserving of his honor would be an understatement. Congratulations on a great career. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/MjNxr5IePO — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) January 28, 2018

