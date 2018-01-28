A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievemen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award. Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award. The award recognizes A.J.'s 39 years of covering and promoting South Mississippi sports. 

In a brief acceptance speech, A.J. thanked players, coaches and fans from across the area, calling the Mississippi Gulf Coast his home.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

    Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-01-28 05:10:11 GMT
    Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

    In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. 

    More >>

    In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. 

    More >>

  • A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

    A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-28 05:06:01 GMT
    Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    More >>

    During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    More >>

  • Longtime WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina announces retirement plans

    Longtime WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina announces retirement plans

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-01-28 02:07:00 GMT

    Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.

    More >>

    Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly