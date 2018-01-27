Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40.

The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Full highlights in the video above, and you can find all the final scores here:

Meridian 48
Biloxi 40

Laurel 58
Harrison Central 62

Ocean Springs 59
Gulfport 66

Bay High 61
Pascagoula 63

St. Martin 25
Picayune 38

Moss Point 48
West Harrison 54

D'Iberville 50
Pass Christian 44

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

    Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-01-28 05:10:11 GMT
    Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

    In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. 

    More >>

    In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. 

    More >>

  • A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

    A.J. Giardina receives HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-28 05:06:01 GMT
    Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.Mississippi Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell honors longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    More >>

    During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.

    More >>

  • Longtime WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina announces retirement plans

    Longtime WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina announces retirement plans

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-01-28 02:07:00 GMT

    Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.

    More >>

    Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly