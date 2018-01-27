Biloxi handed second loss of the year, full HoopsFest '18 roundup

Biloxi prepares for their contest against Meridian in the 2018 HoopsFest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40.

The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Full highlights in the video above, and you can find all the final scores here:

Meridian 48

Biloxi 40



Laurel 58

Harrison Central 62



Ocean Springs 59

Gulfport 66



Bay High 61

Pascagoula 63



St. Martin 25

Picayune 38



Moss Point 48

West Harrison 54



D'Iberville 50

Pass Christian 44

