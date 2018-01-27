Rain holds off for Ocean Springs Mardi Gras Parade

Though parade goers sported their rain gear and umbrellas, thankfully, they weren't needed.(Image Source: WLOX News)

The good times were rolling at the 43rd annual Elks Parade in Ocean Springs.

The event led by Grand marshal Brooke Lewis who co-owns The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint in Ocean Springs.

King Fidelity 43rd William Lee and Queen Charity Elayne Mcmurtray ruled over the parade.

First time Mardi Gras parade goers from Indianapolis got their first taste of Mississippi Mardi Gras and didn't quite like it.

“These are not good! They taste blah,” said Elizabeth Weaver who was referring to the Moon Pies.

In the days before the parade, the weather was expected to be rife with heavy downpour. Thankfully, the rain stopped long enough for paradegoers to have some fun.

“It was a little wild. It was fun. I like the energy,” said Laura Zapp.

The ladies had a prime viewing spot on Government Street, where they could drink and eat as the floats rolled by.

“It was fun, but I agree, you had to watch your head. We had one of our drinks broken. But look at all these beads,” said Elizabeth Weaver.

The route began on Front Beach near the Ocean Springs Yacht Club, turning onto Washington, and rolled all the way down Government Street. That means Krewe members had to be armed with plenty of throws.

Lanny Arnold found his sweet spot atop a Government street balcony and he brought along a contraption to help catch his beads.

“A lot of people under me caught a lot too, because they were falling short,” said Lanny Arnold.

“The good Lord and the Mardi Gras gods looked out for us, and it just started raining now at the end of the parade,” said Donna Krebs.

Rolling right behind the Elks Parade was the Krewe Unique parade.

The Krewe has rolled behind the Elks Parade for several years during Mardi Gras. The parade included floats, dance teams, and band ensembles, and of course, lots of beads.

