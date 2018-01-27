Kids' Day event at Edgewater Mall featured bike helmet giveaway

There was face painting for the kids (Source: WLOX)

Dozens of kids got a chance to hang with superheroes and learn about safety at the Edgewater Mall on Saturday.

The mall hosted Kids' Day event hosted by K99 Country.

Kids enjoyed taking pictures with Superman, who made a special appearance. A face painter was present to help the children live out their very own superhero dreams.

The event also featured a bike helmet giveaway sponsored by the ThinkFirst Chapter at Memorial Hospital.

Organizers said it was a way to encourage people to be safe, while bringing in some fun.

"We do have the flu season that's coming around so you actually want to hand sanitize, wash hands, keep things to a minimum. You also want to keep safety reasons. We also had helmets and stuff going on as well. So we just want to keep everybody protected, just as well our buddy here, Superman," said Carlos Griffith.

Parents were also given information about car seat safety.

