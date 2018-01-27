UPDATE: Three patients transported after Beau Rivage fire

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started and if anyone was injured or evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)

A spokesperson for AMR said medics transported three patients to Merit Health Biloxi from the Beau Rivage during a fire incident Saturday morning. AMR could not give out specific medical information but did say the patients had various medical issues.

According to AMR, no one was burned.

A city spokesman reported the medical concerns included smoke inhalation, chest pains, and a sprained ankle during the evacuation.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Beau Rivage Saturday morning.

Sources say the fire was on the patio of the 27th floor.

Emergency supplies have been passed out.

Hotel managers tell WLOX, “Everything is back to normal. There is no cause for alarm”.

Beau Rivage spokesperson Mary Cracchiolo told us a guest was outside on the balcony smoking a cigarette when the wind picked up the ashes from the cigarette and caught a plant on fire. The fire was contained to the outdoor patio area. People were evacuated as a precaution.

Cracchiolo said, “We have smoke alarms and the one in this area went off quickly, which is exactly what it’s supposed to do.”

The fire department has given the all-clear.

There have been no reports of injuries, however, there are some guests on the property that are being checked out by medical personnel as a precaution due to the amount of smoke in the air.

