K9 officer helps take down suspect after police chase

Terry Graham 35 of Hattiesburg, is now in jail after reportedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

A Hattiesburg man is in jail after leading authorities on a police chase through Harrison County in a stolen car, but it was a K9 officer who finally stopped him.

It happened early Saturday morning, shortly after 3 a.m. when the suspect - 35-year old Terry Graham - allegedly stole a 2018 Dodge Challenger from outside the Shell gas station in front of the Beau Rivage.

A D'Iberville officer spotted the stolen vehicle shortly after on I-110 and tried to stop the vehicle. Police say Graham refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit that took them on I-10 and up Cedar Lake Road.

The chase came to an end when the Challenger got a flat tire near Old Highway 67. Police say Graham got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, even jumping into the creek under the Old Highway 67 Bridge at one point.

Officers surrounded the area, searching for Graham but it was a canine officer with Harrison County Sheriff's Department who apprehended him. Graham was taken to the hospital afterward for minor injuries he received when the canine officer found him.

Graham is now charged with stealing the vehicle and is being held in Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond. According to police, he is also wanted in Hattiesburg for a different crime.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.