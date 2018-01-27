Sorry to rain on your parade. . .

Mother Nature doesn’t care about your parade and she’s going to rain on it. Heavy rain is expected to move into south Mississippi during the afternoon and late evening hours.

Unfortunately, it looks like some of those heavy downpours may come during Mardi Gras parades happening on the coast. For a list of parades and times click this link.

There are still some questions on the exact timing of the rain for south Mississippi.

Estimated timing has the heaviest downpours beginning over Pearl River, Hancock, and western Stone and Harrison counties between Noon and 3 PM. For eastern Stone and Harrison, and George and Jackson counties, the heaviest downpours may begin a little later, between 2 and 4 PM.

Once the heavy downpours start, it is expected to last off and on past 9 PM. However, a few lingering downpours may stick around through early Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3 inches.

Gradual clearing is expected during the day Sunday.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist