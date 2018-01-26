Two Golden Eagles share Coast connection

As they ride a wave of lofty expectations into the 2018 season, Southern Miss plans to rely on their bevy of returning experience to navigate those waters. For two Golden Eagles in particular, there's not many situations they haven't already faced together. .

Senior outfielder Daniel Keating and sophomore pitcher Alex Nelms both return from last year's Conference USA Championship squad, but their ties go all the way back to Gulfport, when the two also played together for the Admirals in 2014.

Despite the age difference, the two Coast natives share a bond you don't often see in division one collegiate athletics.

"(Keating) was one of the first guys to kind of show me the ropes when I got here, being from the same school and knowing each other," Nelms said. We get called 'Coasties' together all the time."

"When we go back home, everybody's congratulating you," Keating said. "Since we live so close (to Hattiesburg), everybody follows us pretty closely. It's pretty cool to experience that with somebody you grew up playing baseball with."

