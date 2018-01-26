Jackson Co. deputies looking for driver who they say hit pedestrian student

Pedestrian was hit after a verbal argument with the driver of a small black car (Photo source: WLOX)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle which hit a pedestrian Thursday night around Vancleave High School.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says a 17-year-old student was walking on campus with 2 other students around 6:30 p.m. when they got into a verbal argument with the driver of a small black car.

Deputies say the car hit the student’s leg injuring him. A family member took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released. The sheriff says the driver was a white man.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.