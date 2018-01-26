Gulfport police receive complaints of solicitors going door to door

Gulfport police announced Friday a series of complaints they've been receiving about door to door solicitors.

Officers have a warning for situations when you think something is suspicious.

"We've received multiple complaints of solicitors going door-to-door, attempting to sell alarms, enter homes and change alarm batteries. This has been concerning to citizens," said Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks.

Sgt. Fulks said the reason for concern is because in some cases, the residents said they don't have alarms or didn't call their alarm companies for any services.

"We want to let everyone know that if someone does knock on your door, they are required to have a solicitor's permit. If they do not, they are breaking a city ordinance and can be arrested," said Sgt. Fulks.

He said if the person at your door seems suspicious, don't open up.

"Once you let them in your home, a variety of things could happen. While nothing has happened yet that has been criminal beyond the solicitation potentially without a permit, we just want people to be aware to not put themselves in that danger," said Sgt. Fulks.

You're also encouraged to ask for the person's permit to solicit. If they don't have a permit, Sgt. Fulks suggests you call police.

"The hours of legitimate solicitation would be with a permit and between 8 a.m. and dark. Anything after dark would be subject to arrest," he explained.

If you think someone is questionable and want to report it, pay attention to what the person looks like, what vehicle they are in, as well as a tag number.

Sgt. Fulks said the solicitor complaints have come from all over Gulfport, including the Bayou View and Pine Hills areas. No arrests have been made connected to any solicitations recently.

