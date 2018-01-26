Escatawpa Elementary students raise money to fight cancer

One elementary school in South Mississippi is making a difference in the fight against cancer in a creative way.

Students at Escatawpa Elementary School in Moss Point were challenged to raise money by collecting pennies and reaching specific goals.

The fundraiser was hosted by Pennies for Patients, an organization that raises money for children fighting cancer.

The students in Ms. Amy Baker's class took that challenge and ran with it.

They set their goal at $500, and with the help of community sponsors, set up a store in Ms. Baker's class to sell items for a dollar a piece.

Their teacher was more than excited to express how happy the kids made her.

"The thing I'm proudest of is even with a little bit, you can do a lot, and they prove that," said Baker. "They raised over $500 and this is been the most exciting thing they've ever done, so I'm really really proud of them.

These students not only raised money for a great cause, but also learned valuable lessons through the process.

