Krewe of Legacy canceled due to weather

Krewe of Legacy canceled due to weather

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
The parade is canceled. (Photo source: WLOX) The parade is canceled. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

The Pass Christian Carnival Association- Krewe of Legacy Mardi Gras Parade is canceled Jan. 27, 2018 due to weather conditions.

The parade was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. in Pass Christian, but will no longer happen due to the weather.

