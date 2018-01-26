George Co. deputies arrest man in extensive mail fraud investigation

Brown is suspected of going from mailbox to mailbox stealing people's mail. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office)

The George County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Ray Brown, 54, of George County on one count of Uttering Forgery. George County deputies report Brown is also being investigated for extensive mail fraud and has other charges pending.

Sheriff Keith Havard said the investigation began several days ago when George County deputies received a report of a vehicle purchased with a fraudulent check by Brown. Havard says deputies opened the investigation and discovered Brown had pending charges in surrounding areas and was out on bond.

According to Havard, Brown was going from mailbox to mailbox stealing people’s mail and identity in different neighborhoods all over George County. Havard says he was also opening different types of accounts with the stolen mail and identities.

Havard says he expects more victims as the investigation continues.

Brown is currently in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility with a $50,000 cash bond.

This case is being investigated by the George County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service, the Lucedale Police Department, and the Mobile Police Department.

The GCSO Criminal Investigations Division advises that anyone with suspicious or fraudulent activity on their checking accounts, or who suspects their mail may have been stolen, should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

