Biloxi police arrest woman for Credit Card Fraud

Friday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Sara Holder Jackson, 58, of Gautier on a warrant for Credit Card Fraud.

Biloxi police report the arrest comes from an investigation that began after the victim reported the theft of his or her credit card followed by fraudulent use. According to the police department, the card had been used to make an unauthorized purchase of over $1,800 at Stein Mart on Beach Blvd. in Biloxi Jan. 6, 2018.

Police say Jackson was listed as a suspect at the time of the report. Surveillance video was obtained from Stein Mart that confirmed Jackson had made the unauthorized purchase.

Jackson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

