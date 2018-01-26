Reba McEntire gives 'Finger Lickin' Good' performance as KFC's Colonel Sanders

Reba McEntire is the latest celebrity to play the role of Colonel Sanders. (Photo Source: KFC)

In new round of KFC advertisements, Colonel Sanders is being played by none other than country music superstar Reba McEntire.

McEntire is the first woman and musician to play the role in KFC's 90-year history. Past Colonel Sanders impersonators include celebrities like Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, and Rob Lowe.

The commercial debuted as a promo for the fast-food chain's new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken. McEntire gave fans a hint of the transformation with a subtle post on Twitter.

The video begins with the Colonel standing front and center on stage, getting ready to perform in a saloon full of hungry diners.

McEntire puts on quite the performance as she dons the KFC founder's iconic white suit, wig and mustache while showing off her singing chops.

Some extra glitter and fringe are added to the costume "a little bit of the country music flair," said McEntire to the Associated Press in an interview.

“I’m Colonel Sanders, the same as always, absolutely nothing’s changed,” croons the Colonel as the rowdy group keeps up with the country band's quick tempo.

She even sings, “Please ignore any likeness to famous country singers, I’m definitely not a woman" while tossing a wink to the real version of herself, laughing enthusiastically from the crowd.

The clip is filled with humorous moments from clumsy line-dancers to a talented troupe of police officers who come and join the fun.

This ad is the first of a series set to run from now through April 2018. Watch the video below:

Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/ju2omd07OC — KFC (@kfc) January 26, 2018

