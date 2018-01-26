Reba McEntire gives 'Finger Lickin' Good' performance as KFC's Colonel Sanders

Officer Luis Garcia has been released from the hospital Friday.More >>
Officer Luis Garcia has been released from the hospital Friday.More >>
Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the identity of the man killed late Thursday night in Pascagoula as 61-year-old Leland Sumrall.More >>
Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the identity of the man killed late Thursday night in Pascagoula as 61-year-old Leland Sumrall.More >>
Friday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Sara Holder Jackson, 58, of Gautier on a warrant for Credit Card Fraud.More >>
Friday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Sara Holder Jackson, 58, of Gautier on a warrant for Credit Card Fraud.More >>
A maritime museum in Wisconsin reached out to a woman from South Mississippi to make a statue of a commercial fisherman. Bronze artists who make statues are hard to find. It's a centuries old technique and art form.More >>
A maritime museum in Wisconsin reached out to a woman from South Mississippi to make a statue of a commercial fisherman. Bronze artists who make statues are hard to find. It's a centuries old technique and art form.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Moss Point Police are searching for those responsible for stealing firearms from a pawn shop in Moss Point.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Moss Point Police are searching for those responsible for stealing firearms from a pawn shop in Moss Point.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>