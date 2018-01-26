Up to $10,000 reward offered for info on pawn shop gun theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Moss Point Police are searching for those responsible for stealing firearms from a pawn shop in Moss Point.

ATF and the National Sports Shooting Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

Additionally, the MS Coast Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 reward.

Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 23 when an unknown suspect forced entry and burglarized Pawn Mart on 4106 Main Street. Multiple firearms were stolen from the location, police say.

Officers believe it is possible that multiple people were involved.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should report it to:

Moss Point (MS) Police Department (228) 475-1711

MS Coast Crimestoppers (877) 787-5898 or

www. mscoastcrimestoppers.com

ATF New Orleans Gulfport Field Office (228) 575-6501

ATF Gun Hotline 1-(800) ATFGUNS

ATF representatives note that all calls will be kept confidential.

