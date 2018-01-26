River Park Pier to close for renovation

River Park Pier in Pascagoula will be closed starting early next week for a major renovation project.

The city plans to replace 53 pier pilings and the decking in the areas of the pile replacement.

The total cost of the project is $142,120 and is being funded from the City’s General Fund. Construction on the pier is expected to be complete by early summer 2018.

JE Borries, Inc., a marine contracting company, has been hired to complete the work.

“We want to provide a safe environment for the public to experience fishing on the Pascagoula River.” Says Darcie Crew, Recreation Director for the City of Pascagoula. “These repairs are necessary to do that and the community will be able to enjoy it for the next fifteen to twenty years.”

River Park is located at 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula on the west bank of the Pascagoula River.

