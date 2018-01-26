Moss Point Police Chief announces resignation

At a brief meeting on Friday afternoon, Calvin Hutchins announced his resignation as Moss Point Police Chief.

The resignation is set to go into effect on Feb. 9.

"I'm not saying goodbye, I'm just moving on," said Hutchins as he made his official statement. "I got another opportunity to serve in chief law enforcement position."

Mayor Mario King sat next to Hutchins as the chief announced his resignation.

"Today is a sad day for our community and our city," he noted in his prelude to Hutchins' comments. "We're thankful for his continuous leadership and he'll always be a friend to our police department."

When asked for the specifics of his new employment opportunity, the chief said, “I'm not going to announce it at this time, but as soon as everything is made official, then we'll make that known to the public."

Mayor King added, "The chief has agreed to work with us in his transition and being able to train some of the new officers that we have."

The mayor said that the upcoming week will celebrating Chief Hutchins’ achievements, and noted Moss Point is all about “building leaders for the future.”

Hutchins’ future as police chief has been under the microscope in the last several weeks. Rumors swirled around Moss Point that there might be a change in leadership in the police department. He began his role as police chief in April 2017.

For now, city officials assure that Moss Point will continue to move forward following Hutchins' departure.

