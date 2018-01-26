Long Beach police arrested a man after they say he stole a tract - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach police arrested a man after they say he stole a tractor then sold it

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Schepens stole a Kubota tractor, presented it as his own, and sold it on an internet sales site. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail) Schepens stole a Kubota tractor, presented it as his own, and sold it on an internet sales site. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Friday, The Long Beach Police Department arrested and charged Henry Alex Schepens III, 33, of Long Beach with one count of Grand Larceny and one count of False Pretense.

Long Beach police say the arrest comes after Schepens stole a Kubota tractor, presented it as his own, and sold it on an internet sales site.

Schepens was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

His bond was set for $100,000.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly