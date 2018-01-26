Long Beach police arrested a man after he stole a tractor then sold it

Schepens stole a Kubota tractor, presented it as his own, and sold it on an internet sales site. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)

Friday, Long Beach police arrested and charged Henry Alex Schepens III, 33, of Long Beach with one count of Grand Larceny and one count of False Pretense.

The arrest comes after Schepens stole a Kubota tractor, presented it as his own, and sold it on an internet sales site.

Schepens was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

His bond was set for $100,000.

