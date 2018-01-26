Suspects identified in string of Gautier auto burglaries

Gautier police are still looking for Tyrone Davis Jr. (Photo Source: GPD)

The Gautier Police Department have identified three suspects connected with a string of car auto burglaries in the area.

Officials say Kaderrick Robinson, 19; Elijah Bolton, 21; and Tyrone Davis Jr., 20, have been identified as the suspects in the police department's investigation of these crimes.

Detectives reportedly obtained two search warrants in South Gautier, where stolen property and evidence were recovered. The suspects largely targeted vehicles with valuables left inside and left unlocked.

Stolen items included firearms, cash and jewelry, as reported by police.

Robinson and Bolton have been arrested and are currently held that the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on the charge of auto burglary. Robinson also faces one charge of credit card fraud, and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Bolton's bond is set at $7,500.

Charges are still outstanding for Davis, according to Gautier police PIO Capt. Casey Baxter.

Police acknowledge that joint efforts between citizens, officers, and the criminal investigative division were key in identifying the suspects.

If anyone has any information about the crimes or the location of Tyrone Davis Jr., please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

