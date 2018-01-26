Judge approves Singing River Health System pension settlement

Singing River Health System's pension settlement received approval from U.S. District Court Judge Louis Guirola Friday.

"After receiving the supplemental evidence, testimony, and argument presented, the Court is convinced that the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and the settlement should be approved as soon as possible," Judge Guirola wrote.

Approval of the settlement means SRHS must now deposit a total of $156,400,000 into the retirement trust over the next 35 years. Experts say that should fully compensate the plan for the missed contributions from 2009 through 2014.

Jackson County agreed to pay a total of $13,600,000 to SRHS "[t]o support the indigent care and principally to prevent default on a bond issue by supporting the operations of SRHS" in nine installments beginning as soon as the settlement is approved, and ending on September 30, 2024.

"The parties agreed that Jackson County would be entitled to a release as a result of its contribution to the settlement," Judge Guirola wrote.

As an incentive award, Singing River has also agreed to pay $12,500, to be divided among the named plaintiffs to the Jones, Cobb, and Lowe federal lawsuits as well as the plaintiffs in two state court lawsuits.

In 2014, SRHS froze the employee pension plan. The legal battle that ensued has pitted retirees against their longtime employer to ensure they are paid the money they expected would carry them through retirement. The settlement plan reached in 2016 was appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which sent the settlement case back to the lower court to clarify some points. That order led to the hearing before Judge Guirola.

"The objectors have been given their full and fair 'day in court.' In the opinion of the Court, the parties have demonstrated that the best means of protecting the Plan, the class, and the future financial stability of SRHS is to approve the settlement."

Read the full settlement order here: http://bit.ly/2DBtqNx

