Judge approves Singing River Health System pension settlement

Friday, Long Beach police arrested and charged Henry Alex Schepens III, 33, of Long Beach with one count of Grand Larceny and one count of False Pretense.More >>
The Gautier Police Department have charged three suspects connected with a string of car auto burglaries in the area.More >>
Grab a Mardi Gras umbrella and a poncho! The Ocean Springs Elks Parade is happening this weekend, rain or shine. Well, mostly rain.More >>
Singing River Health System's pension settlement received approval from U.S. District Court Judge Louis Guirola Friday.More >>
Reagan Grant Thompson, 48, of Vancleave was sentenced to 20 years to the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 18 years to serve, followed by 2 years on Post Release Supervision, court cost, a $10,000 fine, and $500 towards the crime victim’s compensation fund Friday.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
