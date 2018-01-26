Vancleave man gets 20 years for violent domestic crime

Thompson was sentenced to 20 years to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Reagan Grant Thompson, 48, of Vancleave was sentenced to 20 years to the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 18 years to serve, followed by 2 years on Post Release Supervision, court cost, a $10,000 fine, and $500 towards the crime victim’s compensation fund Friday.

The sentencing comes after Thompson pleaded guilty to the Aggravated Domestic Violence charge December 12, 2017.

On May 23, 2016, Thompson assaulted a 58-year-old victim, whom he was in a dating relationship with, at their home in Vancleave. The victim sustained a traumatic brain injury as a result of the assault and is currently residing in a nursing home.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence said, “Too often we see incidents of domestic violence rise to a violent level, and people carry with them the scars of that violence for the rest of their lives. I hope this eighteen-year sentence sends a message that acts of domestic violence will not be tolerated.”

The maximum penalty for Aggravated Domestic Violence is twenty years.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett stated, “I am proud of the work of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department who worked in conjunction with our office to resolve this case without putting the victim through a trial. The victim and her family were pleased with the eighteen-year sentence handed down today.”

