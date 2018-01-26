St. Martin Middle School evacuated when smoke triggers alarms

Students at St. Martin Middle School had to evacuate Friday morning after a faulty heating and air conditioning unit sent smoke into the building and triggered fire alarms. (Photo source: WLOX)

Students at St. Martin Middle School had to evacuate Friday morning after a faulty heating and air conditioning unit sent smoke into the building and triggered fire alarms.

"There was no fire," Superintendent Dr. Barry Amacker told WLOX News Now.

Amacker said the motor on one of the air handlers locked up and caused the smoke in the school around 11 a.m. Amacker said students evacuated safely and were out of class about 30 minutes while firefighters inspected to make sure there was no fire and to clear the smoke.

"The smoke sounded the alarm. It made a bigger hullabaloo than it was, but we always err on the side of caution," Amacker said.

Approximately 1,100 students attend St. Martin Middle School.

